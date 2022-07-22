Ozzy Osbourne reunites with Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi on new track ‘Degradation Rules’

Ozzy Osbourne has reunited with Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi on new track ‘Degradation Rules’ – check it out below.

Iommi lends guitar to the track over blasts of harmonica, making the song reminiscent of Black Sabbath’s ‘The Wizard.’

The song was first teased on social media earlier this week (July 20), with Osbourne sharing a brief animated clip that included an audio snippet from the heavy single.

Advertisement

A kaleidoscope of skulls opens onto what looks to be a church window framed by thorns and roses. A foreboding guitar makes way for a wailing harmonica, delivered alongside the caption: “New Song on Friday!”

The single is the second preview of Osbourne’s upcoming new album, ‘Patient Number 9’.

Check out the new song here:

Set to be released on September 3, Osbourne’s 13th solo studio album ‘Patient Number 9’ will include contributions from the likes Eric Clapton, Mike McCready (Pearl Jam), Duff McKagan (Guns N’ Roses) and Chris Chaney (Jane’s Addiction) who, along with late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, provided some session work for the album’s title track, which dropped last month.

Chad Smith, drummer for Red Hit Chili Peppers, will also appear on the album, having last worked with Osbourne on the latter’s 2020 album ‘Ordinary Man’.

Advertisement

The ‘Patient Number 9’ title track featured a guest appearance by legendary guitarist Jeff Beck. “Having someone like Jeff Beck play on my album is just incredible, a total honour,” Osbourne said of Beck’s contribution to the track.

“There’s no other guitar player that plays like him and his solo on ‘Patient Number 9’ is just jaw-dropping.”

“The song is about a mental institution,” Osbourne said of ‘Patient Number 9’ upon its release, which dropped alongside an official music video directed by artist and comic book creator Todd McFarlane.