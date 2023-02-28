Ozzy Osbourne says he would tour again weeks after announcing his retirement

Ozzy Osbourne has said he would tour again just weeks after announcing his retirement from being on the road and cancelling all upcoming European and UK show dates.

The metal icon previously said that it was “probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans”.

He added: “My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak.

“I am honestly humbled by the way you’ve all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realization that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required. Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really FUCKS ME UP, more than you will ever know.”

He continued: “Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way.

But the former Black Sabbath frontman has now clarified his comments in a new interview on his Ozzy’s Boneyard SiriusXM show, hosted by Billy Morrison.

“So, if I can ever get back to where I can tour again, fine,” Osbourne said. “But right now, if you said to me, ‘Can you go on the road in a month?’ I couldn’t say yes. I mean, if I could tour I’d tour. But right now I can’t book tours because right now, I don’t think I could pull them off.”

He continued: “If I get OK today. If the doctor said to me today, ‘Oh, you can tour.’ It would take another six months to get it together, you know? The only thing I’ve got that keeps me going is making records. But I can’t do that forever. I gotta get out there.”

The metal icon also criticised the reaction over his original announcement to retire.

“This fucking press drive you nuts. I mean, I looked in the magazine, ‘Ozzy’s on his last legs.’ I’m fucking not dying,” he added.

The ‘No More Tours 2’ UK and European shows were pushed back a number of times due to the musician’s poor health and the pandemic, before being rescheduled for 2023. He was due to perform shows in Nottingham, Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester, Dublin, London and Birmingham across May and June.

Osbourne has suffered a number of health problems in recent years due to Parkinson’s Disease, which he was diagnosed with in 2003, but didn’t announce publicly until 2020.

Last year, he also underwent major surgery to remove and realign pins in his neck and back. The surgery was a success, with the singer later thanking fans for their “their thoughts, prayers and well-wishes” after he was discharged.