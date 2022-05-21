Ozzy Osbourne has revealed that he “can’t walk properly these days” and that he’s waiting to have neck surgery.

Speaking to Classic Rock for their 300th issue, the Black Sabbath legend revealed that he’s still dealing with some lasting damage from a quad bike accident he had in 2003.

“I’m just waiting on some more surgery on my neck,” he said. “I can’t walk properly these days. I have physical therapy every morning. I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road.”

Advertisement

Asked if he often thinks about mortality, Ozzy said: “At fucking 73, I’ve done pretty well. I don’t plan on going anywhere, but my time’s going to come.”

Last month, Ozzy’s wife Sharon shared that she’d be flying from the UK to the US after discovering that the singer had tested positive for coronavirus.

“I am very worried about Ozzy right now,” Sharon said in an emotional interview with Talk TV. “We’ve gone two years without him catching COVID, and it’s just Ozzy’s luck he would get it now.”

She continued: “It’ll take me a week to get my old man back on his feet again, and I will be back [on The Talk] in a week… We’re gonna get him a negative test by next week.”

Ozzy’s son Jack later updated fans on his father’s condition, revealing that “he’s doing well”.

Advertisement

“I spoke to him shortly before coming in,” Jack said on Tom Newton Dunn’s The News Desk. “He just says hello. I’ll save the colorful language, but he says it sucks.”

Back in 2020, as cases were rising, the Black Sabbath frontman said that catching the coronavirus would be risky for him due to his weak respiratory health. He told GQ at the time: “I’ve got emphysema, so if I get this virus, I’m fucked.”

In February 2021, the icon shared that he’d received his COVID vaccine. Describing his experience getting the jab, Ozzy joked: “It was like being stabbed. No, my arm was a bit sore yesterday but I’m glad I got it, you know.”

Osbourne has recovered from accidents and several bouts of illness over the past few years and in January of 2020, he confirmed a “challenging” diagnosis with Parkinson’s disease.

Elsewhere in his interview with Classic Rock, Ozzy said one of his goals for his seventies is to earn himself a Number One solo album.

He also revealed that he’s moving back to England this year. “I’ve had enough of living out here [America] now,” he explained. “My intention was never to stay out here.”

Meanwhile, Ozzy’s daughter Aimée Osbourne escaped a deadly fire on Thursday (May 19) that claimed one life at a Hollywood recording studio complex.