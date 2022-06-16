Ozzy Osbourne shares health update following major surgery

Ozzy Osbourne has updated fans on his current health condition as he recovers from a recent major operation.

Earlier this month, Ozzy’s wife Sharon confirmed that her husband would be undergoing surgery on Monday (June 13) that would “determine the rest of his life”.

Taking to social media the following day (June 14), Sharon told her followers that the former Black Sabbath frontman was “doing well and on the road to recovery” while thanking his fans for their “love and support”.

Yesterday (June 15) Ozzy issued his own statement online, writing: “I am now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably.

“I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers and well wishes during my recovery.”

You can see the message in the post below.

Specific details of Ozzy’s recent medical procedure have not been confirmed, though the legendary musician revealed last month that he was awaiting neck surgery as he “can’t walk properly these days”.

“I have physical therapy every morning,” he explained at the time. “I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road.”

Ozzy has suffered several bouts of illnesses and injuries related to accidents over the past few years. Back in January 2020, he confirmed he’d received a “challenging” diagnosis with Parkinson’s disease. The singer also contracted COVID-19 in April.

The star is currently scheduled to take his ‘No More Tours 2’ live show on the road in 2023. The forthcoming dates have been postponed multiple times previously, owing to both his ill health and COVID restrictions.

Meanwhile, Sharon Osbourne recently revealed that Ozzy would be releasing a new album – the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Ordinary Man’ – this September. “He’s busy in the studio,” she said. “He still does all his writing and singing, and it keeps him really happy… He’ll never stop singing and writing.”