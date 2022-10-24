Ozzy Osbourne to star at Metaverse music festival

Ozzy Osbourne is set feature at a forthcoming Metaverse music festival.

The event, which will take place in the specially created Decentraland virtual world, is set to take place from November 10-13.

Over 100 artists will performing and Osbourne’s Ozzfest will be staged as part of the event with an appearance from the Black Sabbath legend himself.

It will be the first time Ozzfest has been held since 2018 and further acts will be announced in the coming weeks.

Rapper Soulja Boy will also be making an appearance at the festival in avatar form as will DJ Eddy-Temple Morris.

The online event, which is in its second year, is free to attend and users will not be required to wear a VR set. For more information head here.

Meanwhile, Osbourne recently launched his very own range of beauty products.

He teamed up with Rock and Roll Beauty for The Ozzy Osbourne Collection, which features 21 separate pieces, including 14-pan eye shadow palettes (one shaped like a coffin and another like a bat), candles, Ozzy-styled body tattoos, lipsticks, a cosmetic bag, a gothic mirror, and nail stickers.

Each piece of the collection is priced between $10 (£8.83) and $25 (£22). You can purchase items individually or the complete Ozzy Osbourne limited-edition beauty collection here.

Elsewhere, Sharon Osbourne recently opened up about her husband’s Parkinson’s disease diagnosis, saying: “Suddenly, your life just stops – life as you knew it.”

“I just think of my husband who was very energetic, loved to go out for walks, did a two-hour show on stage every night, running around like a crazy man,” she added.

“When I look at my husband, my heart breaks for him. I’m sad for myself to see him that way, but what he goes through is worse. When I look at him and he doesn’t know, I’m, like, crying.”

Osbourne was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2003, but it wasn’t until 2020 that he announced the diagnosis publicly.