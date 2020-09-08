Ozzy Osbourne was “blown away” by his invitation to The White House in 2002, according to his son Jack.

Jack was speaking in an interview ahead of the premiere of the new Ozzy documentary Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne, which aired in the US last night (September 7).

Speaking to Fox News, Jack was asked about how much of an impact his father’s invitation to attend the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2002 — which is covered in the documentary — had on Ozzy.

“He still talks about it often,” Jack said about the invitation. “I think it was a pretty big deal for him. My dad and how he was growing up, it was very blue-collar, very working class.

“And I think the fact that you’re all of a sudden being invited to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and President [George W.] Bush is up there giving you a call out, that was kind of cool. And this was at a time, too, when the White House Correspondents’ Dinner wasn’t really known for inviting celebrities. It was in the early 2000s, so it was still very much press only.

“My dad was just blown away by it. It was a very proud moment for him.”

Jack added of his father: “He’s had a really remarkable story from growing up in a tiny, two-bedroom house with eight people living in it to having a 50-year career and meeting the president of the United States.

“Whether you like his music or not, it’s still an amazing story of success.”

In a recent interview, Ozzy ruled out reuniting with Black Sabbath to play more shows in the future.