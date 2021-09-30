P-pop groups BINI and BGYO announce upcoming debut albums

Breakout P-pop groups BGYO and BINI are set to release their respective debut albums in October.

BGYO’s ‘The Light’ will be released on October 7, followed by BINI’s ‘Born To Win’ a week later, on October 14.

The announcement was made on their social media platforms on Tuesday (September 28), updating fans with fleshed-out activity schedules that will drop weekly.

For BGYO, their new single ‘Kulay’ will be released on October 1 ahead of the album, which lifts its title from their debut single in January, ‘The Light’.

‘Kulay’ previously debuted in its official form last week (September 23), when it soundtracked a segment of this year’s Miss Universe Philippines. It also marks the group’s first all-Filipino song.

Watch the segment below.

BINI recently released the music video for their single ‘Kapit Lang’, which will be featured in the album alongside its title track.

Both groups are also set to perform live on November 6 and 7, dubbed as the “first-ever back-to-back sibling concert in P-pop”.

BGYO have included ‘The Light’ and ‘Kulay’ in the album, along with prior singles ‘He’s Into Her’ and ‘The Baddest’. There will also be four alternative versions of the title track, performed in Japanese, Thai, Bahasa, and Spanish.

Prior to their official debut as a group, BINI released the single ‘Da Coconut Nut’ in 2020. Since then, they’ve released the EP, ‘Born To Win’.

Earlier this year, BGYO worked with Keiko Necessario to cover each other’s tracks. The singer-songwriter tackled ‘The Light’ while the boy band put their own unique spin on her single, ‘While We Are Young’.