P-pop groups BINI and BGYO to stage joint concert in November

P-pop groups BINI and BGYO are set to stage a joint concert this coming November.

The upcoming showcase was announced via their respective social media accounts yesterday (August 22). The posts came with a poster bearing the two groups’ official logos, which revealed the concert dates for November 6 and 7.

The two groups expressed their excitement over the event in their captions. BINI wrote that they are “feeling over the moon”, while BGYO told fans to brace themselves for the project. This will be the “first-ever back-to-back sibling concert in P-pop”, they said.

Other details, such as the official title of the show, guest performances and more are still scarce at the moment.

The BINI and BGYO concert was first revealed during the official debut of BINI last June, ABS-CBN News reported. At the time, Lauren Dyogi of Star Magic, the groups’ talent management, stated that the showcase will happen in the “last quarter of 2021”.

Prior to their official debut as an eight-member girl group, BINI released the single ‘Da Coconut Nut’ in 2020. They released a music video for their latest track ‘Born To Win’ last June, as well as different versions of the song compiled in an EP.

Meanwhile, BGYO debuted as a boy group in January, releasing their first single ‘The Light’. It was followed by other tracks like ‘He’s Into Her’ and ‘Feel Good Pilipinas’.

In May, they collaborated with artist Keiko Necesario for the song ‘Runnin’’ and did a rendition of her original ‘While We Were Young’. Their latest single, ‘The Baddest’, was written and composed by Tha Aristocrats and TC Mack, who also worked on EXO’s ‘Don’t Fight The Feeling’.