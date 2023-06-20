P1Harmony announce Asia, Australia legs of 2023 ‘P1ustage H: P1ONEER’ tour

K-pop boyband P1Harmony have announced the Asia, Australia and New Zealand legs of their ‘P1ustage H: P1ONEER’ tour.

P1Harmony will kick off the Asia leg of their 2023 ‘P1ustage H: P1ONEER’ tour in Hong Kong on September 5. It will be followed by shows in Manila, Philippines and Singapore on September 9 and 17.

Following those shows, the boyband will head down to Australia to play shows in the major cities of Melbourne and Sydney on September 20 and 22. The K-pop act will also play a sole New Zealand show in the Auckland on September 24

Advertisement

In early October, P1Harmony will resume the Asia leg of their 2023 ‘P1ustage H: P1ONEER’ tour with three more shows. It’ll start in Taipei on October 4, followed by concerts in Bangkok and Jakarta on October 7 and 14.

P1Harmony’s 2023 ‘P1ustage H: P1ONEER’ tour in Asia, Australia and New Zealand will be in partnership with Live Nation, according to the tour poster.

Ticketing and venue details have yet to be released. Keep tabs on this page for the latest information.

P1Harmony’s 2023 ‘P1ustage H: P1ONEER’ Asia, Australia and New Zealand tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

05: Hong Kong, China

09: Manila, Philippines

17: Singapore

20: Melbourne, Australia

22: Sydney, Australia

24: Auckland, New Zealand



OCTOBER

04: Taipei, Taiwan

07: Bangkok, Thailand

14: Jakarta, Indonesia

Advertisement

P1Harmony are set to play shows across Canada and Latin American in July. The 10-date tour will features shows in Vancouver, São Paulo, Mexico City and more. It follows their US tour, which took place in January 2023.

Earlier this month, P1Harmony released their sixth mini-album, titled ‘Harmony: All In’. The project wrapped up their ‘Harmony’ trilogy of releases and featured the title track ‘Jump’.