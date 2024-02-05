P1Harmony return with vibrant music video for ‘Killin’ It’

K-pop boyband P1Harmony have made a comeback with their first studio album ‘Killin’ It’ and its lead single of the same name.

In the new music video, bring the party wherever they go, from a dentist’s office to the cover of a magazine. In other scenes, P1Harmony dance to the song’s choreography as a gigantic foot stomps around them.

“My own colours, all my clothes / The songs color, yeah we roll / You’ll kneel to them / You already know, you, you already know we killin’ it,” P1Harony rap in the upbeat chorus.

The new album comprises a total of ten tracks, all of which were co-written by rapper Jongseob. Members Keeho, Jiung and Intak also penned lyrics for album closer ‘I See U’, which is dedicated to the group’s fans. Other songs on the record include ‘Late Night Calls’, ‘Countdown to Love’ and ‘Emergency’.

‘Killin’ It’ comes seven months after P1Harmony released their sixth mini-album ‘Harmony: All In’, which also marked the third and final instalment in their ‘Harmony’ album series. In an interview with NME, leader Keeho said: “We’ve achieved perfect harmony in this one, let down all of our worries and anxiety and doubts and jumped to a new level.”

Last November, the boy band also teamed up with American producer Tricky Stewart on the digital single ‘Fall in Love Again’. The boy band also collaborated with British pop band New Hope Club on the single ‘Super Chic’ last year, and released the track ‘Gotta Get Back’ with American singer-songwriter Pink Sweat$ in 2022.