Pakistani rapper Eva B’s song ‘Rozi’ featured in ‘Ms. Marvel’ episode: “I am feeling so lucky”

Pakistani rapper and singer Eva B has reacted to her new track ‘Rozi’ appearing in the debut episode of Marvel‘s and Disney+‘s newest superhero series, Ms. Marvel.

The artist took to social media on June 9 to share the news, writing: “I am feeling greaaatttt and so lucky that I got a feature in [Ms. Marvel]’s 1st episode. I specially wanna thank [producer and co-writer Gingger Shankar] for making this happen”.

In a press statement, Shankar said: “The track is done in Urdu, which for a mainstream Marvel series to do is fantastic.”

“I’ve always been a fan of Marvel, but if you had told me five years ago that we would be doing an Urdu hip-hop track with Pakistani and Indian influences for a Pakistani female superhero, I wouldn’t have believed it!

“‘Rozi’ is an anthem for women’s empowerment and Eva B delivers. Eva and I worked on it through the pandemic between Los Angeles and Pakistan and are thrilled for folks to see its debut on Ms. Marvel.”

‘Rozi’, Eva B’s fourth single of the year, was released on June 8 alongside the debut episode of Ms. Marvel. The track plays during the end credits of the episode. Listen to it below.

‘Rozi’ isn’t the only song by a South Asian artist to feature in Ms. Marvel. Throughout its first episode, the show included snippets of Ritviz’s ‘Sage’, Raja Kumari’s ‘Goddess’, Coke Studio’s ‘Peechay Hutt’ and A.R. Rahman’s ‘Oh Nanba’ from the Rajinikanth film, Linga.

Prior to Ms. Marvel’s premiere, Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai shared her thoughts on the impact of Marvel’s first Muslim superhero. “What a joy to see Ms. Marvel reflect the lives of a Pakistani immigrant family and reveal a young superhero whose powers connect to her heritage,” she wrote.

Via @malala “It is not every day that I turn on the TV and find a character who eats the same foods, listens to the same music or uses the same Urdu phrases as me.” (1/2) pic.twitter.com/DY6hFq2NgM — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 8, 2022

Ms. Marvel follows the story of 16-year-old Kamala Khan – played by newcomer Iman Vellani – as she navigates her newfound powers and her family life.

The season’s debut earned a four-star rating from NME’s Sarah Shaffi, who called the show “a melding of Pakistani and Western cultures, just like Kamala. It gives a glimpse into her life without ever once mocking her or resorting to cheap stereotypes”.

Ms. Marvel is exclusively available on Disney+, with a new episode being released every Wednesday.