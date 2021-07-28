Pale Waves and All Time Low announce new joint single ‘PMA’

Pale Waves and All Time Low are set to release a new collaborative single this week.

As announced by both bands on social media, ‘PMA’ is set to land on Friday (July 30).

When sharing an announcement for the song, All Time Low teased a performance of the band playing ‘PMA’ live.

Watch the clip below.

‘PMA’ will be Pale Waves’ first new music since the release of their second album ‘Who Am I?’ back in February.

Reviewing the album upon its release, NME wrote: “There have been plenty of albums borne out of the pandemic (Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ era) and some whose recording wrapped up before it all went to pot (Dua Lipa’s ‘Future Nostalgia’), but few bridge the gap between the old and new world quite like ‘Who Am I?’ The band capture their optimism of a new life worth living, but never shy away laying bare the challenges of doing so in times like these.”

Since then, the band have announced a 2022 UK and Ireland tour. Watch them give NME an exclusive track-by-track guide to ‘Who Am I?’ below.

All Time Low, meanwhile, shared a new song called ‘Once In A Lifetime’ back in March. The reflective single was co-produced by Zakk Cervini and Andrew Goldstein who also helmed All Time Low’s eighth album ‘Wake Up, Sunshine’ (released last April).

According to frontman Alex Gaskarth, ‘Once In A Lifetime’ is about ‘loss and dealing with loss, facing harsh realities and coming out the other side stronger for it.”

Last month, the band also unveiled a new version of their own brand of wine. The group, who debuted their Summer Daze Rosé last year, have now unveiled a new version which is said to “level up” on their first.