Pale Waves say they are currently “writing best album yet”

Pale Waves have teased that they believe that the album they are currently working on will be their “best album yet”.

In a new interview with Kerrang, the band’s vocalist Heather Baron-Gracie has also hinted that she feels the group’s forthcoming record will break new ground for them.

“All of my attention and energy is going into writing and recording our best album yet,” she said. “Ultimately, that’s about building a world that feels like Pale Waves, while also feeling completely different to anywhere we’ve inhabited before. We’re creating another universe for our fans to explore, and for us to live in for a moment.”

She continued: “2023 was quite relaxed by our standards. I’m ready for next year to be completely flooded with things. From day one, I’ve had the grandest ambitions for Pale Waves, and I always will. I want this band to be the biggest that we can possibly be.”

In February 2020, three of the four band members were involved in a near-fatal bus crash, which Baron-Gracie told NME last year had made the band “mentally stronger”.

In the interview, she added: “I’ve started to really love myself, after years of neglect. Only now have I started to realise that I should love every inch of myself. I’m a lot more comfortable and confident in who I am, where I am in life, my sexuality. I don’t mind being on show anymore.”

The band, who met while studying in Manchester in 2014, have released three studio albums: ‘My Mind Makes Noises’ in 2018, ‘Who Am I?’ in 2021 and ‘Unwanted’ the following year.

In a four-star review of ‘Unwanted’, NME praised the record for “raising the shipwreck of pop-punk from yesteryear and re-fitting it as the flagship for those who feel genuinely maligned”.

The band also won the 2018 NME Under the Radar Award.