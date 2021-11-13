Pale Waves have written a new song inspired by Netflix‘s Sex Education.

The Manchester band released their second album ‘Who Am I?’ back in February, and confirmed in September that they had already begun work on its follow-up. Since then, the group have shared various behind-the-scenes images from the studio.

Taking to Twitter last night (November 12), frontwoman Heather Baron-Gracie posted a still from a Sex Education scene between Otis and Maeve (portrayed by Asa Butterfield and Emma Mackey respectively).

Advertisement

“Wrote a song about their relationship and I guess it ended up on album 3,” she captioned the photo.

The characters confessed their feelings for each other in season three of the coming-of-age comedy-drama, having experienced ups and downs in their complicated friendship from season one. However, fans were left guessing what’s next for the pair after Maeve moved to America in the finale.

You can see the post below.

Wrote a song about their relationship and i guess it ended up on album 3 ☔️ pic.twitter.com/uWp2axTsBw — HBG (@HBARONGRACIE) November 12, 2021

Sex Education was renewed for a fourth season in September.

In a four-star review of Pale Waves’ ‘Who Am I? – the follow-up to 2018’s ‘My Mind Makes Noises’ – NME wrote: “The band capture their optimism of a new life worth living, but never shy away from laying bare the challenges of doing so in times like these.

Advertisement

“Just getting through the day or to the finish line is enough for most of us these days; Pale Waves ought to be proud of what they’ve achieved.”

Pale Waves are set to showcase their latest album on a UK and Ireland headline tour next February/March. The run of dates includes a show at London’s Roundhouse. You can see the full schedule below.

February 2022

11 – O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol

12 – University Great Hall, Cardiff

13 – Rock City, Nottingham

14 – O2 Academy Birmingham, Birmingham

16 – O2 Academy Bournemouth, Bournemouth

17 – O2 Academy Leeds, Leeds

19 – Limelight, Belfast

20 – Academy, Dublin

21 – O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow

23 – O2 Academy Sheffield, Sheffield

25 – O2 Academy Leicester, Leicester

26 – O2 Academy Oxford, Oxford

28 – Roundhouse, London

March 2022

1 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester