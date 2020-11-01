Pale Waves tease new announcement arriving tomorrow

Pale Waves have teased a new announcement arriving tomorrow (November 2), with new music potentially imminent.

It comes after vocalist Heather Baron-Gracie confirmed last month that the band’s second album is finished.

“Pale waves news tomorrow… finally,” Baron-Gracie tweeted today (November 1). See the announcement below.

Pale waves news tomorrow… finally 🖤☠️ pic.twitter.com/jvB5FHFInR — HBG (@HBARONGRACIE) November 1, 2020

Announcing that the album, the follow-up to the band’s 2018 debut ‘My Mind Makes Noises’, was finished, Baron-Gracie said that the Manchester band’s follow-up “is just chilling on a hard drive somewhere”.

She also teased the album’s title, a three-word title starred out in a teaser tweet.

In a four-star review of ‘My Mind Makes Noises’, NME wrote: “Pale Waves’ debut album packs a whole lotta love. ‘My Mind Makes Noises’ is an album that obsesses over break-ups and make-ups, as well as dizzy affairs and their bitter fallouts – purposefully telling the story from all different angles. It’s the perfect record to summarise the band’s rise from Manchester’s little secret to one of the most adored new bands in the country.”

Back in May, Baron-Gracie previewed a demo of a new song, titled ‘She’s My Religion’. Posting on Twitter, the musician told her followers that she “just want[s] new pw music to come out tbh” before then sharing a brief snippet of the song, which she called a “gay anthem”.

The band last debuted new material in September 2019 when they premiered the track ‘Tomorrow’ during a gig in Glasgow.