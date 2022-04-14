Gently Tender have released their first new song in over three years – listen to ‘Dead Is Dead’ below.

The band, made up from ex-Palma Violets members Sam Fryer, Will Doyle and Peter Mayhew alongside The Big Moon’s Celia Archer and guitarist Adam Brown, put out a string of singles in 2018 and 2019 before going quiet.

“‘Dead Is Dead’ is a positive mantra on the subject of death,” Fryer said of their haunting new indie anthem. “I’m speculating the destiny of the human soul – how we may all connect and where that might be after death. I’m using my voice to its full potential in this song, like a rallying call. I’m saying – maybe we’re not alone in death – there is part of our consciousness that does carry on in some form.”

Advertisement

He continued: “I fluctuate on this subject matter, but the majority of the time I do believe this. I think it’s important to be aware of death at all times, I think of my own death most days, but not in a morbid way – it helps me appreciate and refocus on what I’m trying to do – to know if what I’m doing is worth it. It’s a hopeful song, I’m excited to play it live.”

You can listen to ‘Dead Is Dead’ below:

According to a press release, Gently Tender are currently putting the finishing touches to a debut album, due out in the summer.

Before that though, the band will be touring the UK with The Big Moon. Tickets are available here and the dates are as follows:

Advertisement

MAY 2022

23 – Glasgow, Oran Mor

24 – Newcastle, Riverside

25 – Sheffield, The Leadmill

27 – Manchester, Academy 2

28 – Birmingham, O2 Academy 2

29 – Cardiff, The Tramshed

31 – Brighton, Concorde 2

JUNE 2022

1 – London, O2 Forum

The tour will be in support of The Big Moon’s second album ‘Walking Like We Do’, which was released early in 2020.

Announcing the dates, The Big Moon said: “2020 was set to be a big year for us and this tour in particular is something we’ve been working towards our whole careers.”