Listen to Pamungkas’ latest EP, ‘Kemarin’

Indonesian singer-songwriter Pamungkas has released a new EP, titled ‘Kemarin’.

Comprising six songs, the tracklist for ‘Kemarin’ includes its uplifting title track, as well as the smooth jam ‘(Beep)’, which draws a feature from Matter Mos. Beyond those two tracks, the EP also contains remakes of four cuts from his 2021 sophomore record, ‘Solipsism 0.2’, including ‘Intentions’, ‘Deeper’, ‘Be Okay Again Today’, and ‘Riding The Wave’.

Listen to ‘Kemarin’ here:

Advertisement

The Indonesian singer-songwriter’s most recent release was his fourth full-length record, ‘Birdy’, which he put out this June. In a two-star review, NME deemed the record a “languishing” album, with writer Daniel Peters noting that it “retreads the same thoughts and feelings that he’s explored through his discography, but in a less interesting way.”

Earlier this October, Pamungkas drew controversy online for a stage stunt at a performance at Jakarta’s Bengkel Night Park Cafe, where he rubbed a fan’s phone on his crotch. He defended the move as “fan service”, explaining the incident on Instagram as “a form of conversation” between Pamungkas and his fans, and ultimately a “happy experience”.

The incident marked the Indonesian musician’s second brush with controversy this year: in February, the artist was also accused of plagiarism over the title track for ‘Birdy’, which was accused of lifting the Charles Bukowski poem ‘The Bluebird’ without credit. Pamungkas later uploaded a revised version of the track, with rewritten lyrics.