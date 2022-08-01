Pamungkas announces details of ‘Birdy’ headlining concert in Kuala Lumpur

Indonesian singer-songwriter Pamungkas has announced the details for his upcoming Kuala Lumpur concert as part of his tour in support of his latest album ‘Birdy’.

Pamungkas will perform at The Bee in Publika, Kuala Lumpur on September 3, where he will be supported at his Kuala Lumpur concert by Francoe, the side project of Ian Francis from NME Best New Act From Asia nominees The Filters and Coebar Abel of post-rockers GLASS.

Early bird ticket sales have already sold out. Once the early bird sales period concludes at an undisclosed date, tickets will be priced at MYR145 each, though gig-goers electing to purchase their tickets at the door will be charged MYR160. An RM250 Superfans package will also be on offer once general ticket sales open, though no further details have been announced for the package.

More information is available at Tala Records’ website.

The artist has previously teased that his upcoming ‘Birdy’ Southeast Asia tour will see him performing in the Philippines and Singapore as well, though the dates and venues for those concerts have yet to be revealed.

The singer also recently announced the details for his upcoming concert in Thailand this August 13. Pamungkas is set to perform at Hall 3 of the Lido Connect theatre in Pathum Wan supported by Thai rockers H3F and pop band Quicksand Bed. Get your tickets here.

He released his fourth studio album, ‘Birdy’ in June via Mas Pam Records. The album’s title track notably drew accusations of plagiarism over the song’s original lyrics, which contained notable similarities to Charles Bukowski’s poem “The Bluebird”. Pamungkas later released a new version of ‘Birdy’ featuring reworked lyrics that distanced the song from Bukowski’s poem, but did not offer any further explanation.

The 11-track album also featured the previously released singles ‘Please Baby Please’, ‘Trust Me With This (Mama)’ and ‘Happy Birthday To You’.

‘Birdy’ a two-star review from NME‘s Daniel Peters, who wrote that while “Pamungkas’ vulnerability is occasionally moving,” the album ultimately chooses to wallow in melancholy instead of ever ‘taking off’ like a titular bird. “Birdy,” he wrote, “wearies the listener by reexamining, yet again, personal faults and desires.”