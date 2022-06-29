Pamungkas announces July tour dates for Indonesia

Indonesian singer-songwriter Pamungkas has announced a slew of Indonesian tour dates for July.

Taking to social media on Tuesday night (June 28), Pamungkas announced nine performances spread over the month – mostly at festivals, though there is one including festival performances and a solo appearance at a ‘Birdy’ live session at Jakarta’s House of Makna.

The tour is set to kick off at the Prambanan Jazz Festival on July 1 with following shows taking place in Jakarta, Medan, Bekasi, Bali and more before wrapping in Semarang on July 30.

Check out the complete list of Pamungkas’ July Indonesian tour below.

Pamungkas released his fourth studio album, ‘Birdy’ earlier this month via Mas Pam Records. The 11-track album features previously released singles ‘Birdy’, ‘Please Baby Please’, ‘Trust Me With This (Mama)’ and ‘Happy Birthday To You’.

The album’s title track – released in January – drew accusations of plagiarism over the song’s original lyrics, which contained notable similarities to Charles Bukowski’s poem “The Bluebird”. Pamungkas would go on to release a new version of ‘Birdy’ featuring reworked lyrics that distanced the song from Bukowski’s poem.

In a two-star review of ‘Birdy’, NME’s Daniel Peters wrote: “Pamungkas’ vulnerability is occasionally moving, but ‘Birdy’ ultimately refuses to take off, instead wallowing in its melancholy. After two imaginative pop albums, this one wearies the listener by reexamining, yet again, personal faults and desires.”

Pamungkas’ July 2022 Indonesian tour dates are:

JULY

Friday 1 – Prambanan Jazz Festival – Candi Prambanan – Prambanan

Wednesday 13 – Makna Talks Birdy Live Session – House Of Makna – Jakarta

Saturday 16 – Deli Land Fest – J Garden Setiabudi – Medan

Sunday 17 – Jakarta Fair 2022 – JIExpo Kemayoran – Jakarta

Thursday 21 – Collabonation Tour – Stadion Gor Haji Agus Salim – Padang

Friday 22 – HEYFEST! – Transera Waterpark – Bekasi

Saturday 23 – Signature Malang Festival – Kusuma Agrowisata – Malang

Sunday 24 – Gebyar Musik Festival – Monkey Forest Ubud – Bali

Saturday 30 – The 3rd Manoover – UTC Convention Hall – Semarang