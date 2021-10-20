Pamungkas announces “offline” concert tour in Indonesia

Indonesian singer-songwriter Pamungkas has announced his return to touring with a series of domestic dates in Indonesia under the banner Ngamen 0.2.

Earlier this week, Pamungkas shared a list of various Indonesian cities for November and December this year. “This is an offline gig”, the visual reads.

Ngamen 0.2 is the follow-up to Pamungkas’ Ngamen (‘busking’) concert series in April, where he performed intimate gigs with singer-songwriter Prince Husein.

A post by Pamggung, the official Instagram account sharing updates of Pamungkas’ live performances, has hinted at what fans can expect from the tour: “There’s a rumour that Pamungkas + The PeoplePeople will bring us 3 albums in 2 hours show at ngamen 0.2”.

The news comes as Indonesia begins to ease restrictions on public activities. While restrictions – known locally as PPKM – are still ongoing, they are set to last until November 1, until further notice.

The tour will comprise small gigs in each city with limited seating available, Pamungkas’ team has confirmed to NME. Each event will follow strict health protocols: attendees must be fully vaccinated and have tested negative for COVID-19 at least one day before the show. Social distancing measures and a face mask mandate will also be in place.

Ticketing and venue details will be released at a later date, with each pass bundled with official concert merchandise. Fans should stay tuned to the @pamnggung Instagram account for news as it comes in.

This marks the first full-fledged tour by Pamungkas since the start of the pandemic. Before that, the singer-songwriter was planning to embark on the 2020 Flying Solo Southeast Asian tour.

Since then, he has released ‘Solipsism’ and its sister release, ‘Solipsism 0.2’. On the two albums, Pamungkas told NME: “The first version of the album is me being [a] crybaby in a way. Like I had all these feelings and this and that. But the second one is more of me stepping back and seeing things from the bigger picture.”

On Monday (October 18), it was revealed that Pamungkas is nominated for five categories at the forthcoming 24th Anugerah Musik Indonesia Awards. These include nominations for Best Album (‘Solipsism 0.2’) and Best Alternative Artist (‘I Don’t Wanna Be Alone’).

See the list of tour dates for Pamungkas’ ‘Ngamen 0.2’ below.

November 20 – Bandung

November 21 – Garut

November 22 – Tasikmalaya

November 23 – Cirebon

November 25 – Semarang

November 26 – Yogyakarta

November 27 – Solo

November 28 – Kediri

November 30 – Surabaya

December 2 – Malang

December 5 – Banyuwangi

December 7 – Bali