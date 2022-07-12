Pamungkas announces Thailand concert, teases shows in Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore

Indonesian singer-songwriter Pamungkas has announced a concert in Bangkok, Thailand this August.

Pamungkas, who is currently working his way through a slew of Indonesian tour dates that are set to wrap in Semarang on July 30, announced the first of his two tour dates in Bangkok in an Instagram post indicating that the show will take place in Hall 3 of the Lido Connect theatre in Pathum Wan this August 13 at 6pm. Details for the second show have yet to be announced.

Pamungkas will be supported by Thai rockers H3F and pop band Quicksand Bed at the show, which will also his first-ever performance in Thailand.

Tickets are now on sale at THB500 per person. Limited seating is available at the venue, which is a former cinema that has been converted into space for concerts, filmmakers, photographers and other arts. Get your tickets here.

Pamungkas has also teased that his upcoming ‘Birdy’ Southeast Asia tour will see him performing in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Singapore. He noted that the tour will be his very first time going on tour outside Indonesia, promising fans that the shows will “be intimate” and “all about the music”. Further details surrounding the rest of the tour have yet to be announced.

He released his fourth studio album, ‘Birdy’ earlier this month via Mas Pam Records. The album’s title track notably drew accusations of plagiarism over the song’s original lyrics, which contained notable similarities to Charles Bukowski’s poem “The Bluebird”. Pamungkas later released a new version of ‘Birdy’ featuring reworked lyrics that distanced the song from Bukowski’s poem, but did not offer any further explanation.

The 11-track album also featured the previously released singles ‘Please Baby Please’, ‘Trust Me With This (Mama)’ and ‘Happy Birthday To You’.

‘Birdy’ a two-star review from NME‘s Daniel Peters, who wrote that while “Pamungkas’ vulnerability is occasionally moving,” the album ultimately chooses to wallow in melancholy instead of ever ‘taking off’ like a titular bird. “Birdy,” he wrote, “wearies the listener by reexamining, yet again, personal faults and desires.”