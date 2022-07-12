Pamungkas, Ben&Ben and more to perform for Gimme Shelter show in the Philippines this August

Philippines concert event Gimme Shelter has announced the lineup for its August event, led by Indonesian singer-songwriter Pamungkas and folk-pop outfit Ben&Ben.

Pamungkas’ performance at Gimme Shelter will mark the Indonesian singer-songwriter’s first-ever performance in the Philippines. Cheats will play in support, alongside Munimuni and She’s Only Sixteen.

Held by organiser Gabi Na Naman Productions, the event will take place on August 6, at 123 Block in Mandaluyong City’s Mandala Park from 8pm onwards. Early bird tickets are now available from PHP950, while regular tickets will cost PHP1050. Find tickets here.

Gimme Shelter’s announcement follows Pamungkas’ recent announcement of a concert in Thailand, which will take place later in August.

Accompanying the announcement, he also teased future shows in Malaysia and Singapore, as part of a Southeast Asian tour supporting his latest album, ‘Birdy’. The tour will follow a series of dates across Indonesia in July, which will conclude on July 30 in Semarang.

In a two-star review by writer Daniel Peters, NME named ‘Birdy’ a record that “ultimately refuses to take off, instead wallowing in its melancholy” in an effort that “fails to convince”. The LP marked the Indonesian artist’s fourth full-length effort, and followed 2020’s ‘Solipsism’ and 2021’s ‘Solipsism 0.2’.

Meanwhile, Ben&Ben recently dropped a music video for their single ‘Paninindigan Kita’, inspired by the real-life relationship of members Pat Lasaten and Agnes Reoma. The Filipino folk-pop outfit will be embarking on their maiden tour across North America later this September, which will span cities including New York, Toronto and San Francisco.

The lineup for Gimme Shelter is as follows:

Pamungkas

Ben&Ben

Cheats

Munimuni

She’s Only Sixteen