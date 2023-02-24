Pamungkas’ ‘Birdy’ tour to be made into documentary

Indonesian singer-songwriter Pamungkas‘ recent ‘Birdy’ tour will be made into a documentary that also delves into his career so far.

Pamungkas’ Maspam Company worked together with SRN Entertainment on the documentary, and follows the singer on the last three months of his ‘Birdy’ tour in support of his fourth full-length record of the same name. Speaking to Hai-ID, documentary director Kafka Keandre shared that the documentary itself will be 60 to 80 minutes in length, though he did not share a release date or title.

“So [Pamungkas’] team opened the door for us film them from the inside, everything. Just because they opened the door, we get to watch the concert presented in front of us, and then we can see from the inside, and the story is all there,” Keandre told the outlet, adding that he himself is a fan of Pamungkas.

Pamungkas most recently released a new EP titled ‘Kemarin’ in November last year. The EP included remakes of four tracks from his 2021 sophomore record, ‘Solipsism 0.2’, including ‘Intentions’, ‘Deeper’, ‘Be Okay Again Today’, and ‘Riding The Wave’, alongside the new tracks ‘Kemarin’ and ‘(Beep)’.

The EP followed the release of ‘Birdy’ in June, with the album’s title track briefly embroiled in plagiarism accusations after he was accused of lifting passages from the Charles Bukowski poem ‘The Bluebird’ wholesale. Pamungkas would quietly upload a reworked version of the title track with new lyrics following the accusations.

Writer Daniel Peters wrote that the album itself was “languishing” in a two-star review, adding that it “retreads the same thoughts and feelings that he’s explored through his discography, but in a less interesting way.”