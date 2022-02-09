Pamungkas clings onto love on new single, ‘Please Baby Please’

Indonesian singer-songwriter Pamungkas has shared his latest single, ’Please Baby Please’.

The track was uploaded onto streaming platforms on Wednesday, February 9. ‘Please Baby Please’ features soft electric guitar chords, melancholic keys and synths, backing vocals and warm percussion.

Over the course of the track, Pamungkas pleads with a lover, hoping to hold on to them a little longer: “Oh please do not you go / Stay a little more with me,” he sings.

Listen to ‘Please Baby Please’ below.

‘Please Baby Please’ serves as the second single from the singer-songwriter’s upcoming forth album, ‘Birdy’. It follows the album’s title track, which was released on January 27.

In a statement to NME, Pamungkas explained that the song ‘Birdy’ “reminds Pamungkas to stay patient and [not] let ego ruin his life and career”.

Pamungkas has also announced in the bio on his Instagram page that the third single from the album, ‘Trust Me With This (Mama)’ will drop on March 3. A release date for the ‘Birdy’ album has yet to be announced, though the record is complete, he revealed in a recent Instagram story.

Pamungkas’ 2021 album ‘Solipsism 0.2’ – a rework of his third album ‘Solipsism’ – landed in the 23rd spot on NME’s list of 25 best Asian albums of 2021. NME‘s Daniel Peters described it as an album that “bursts with moods that swing from despondent to joyful, balancing baroque pop grandeur with an ear for classic R&B showmanship.”