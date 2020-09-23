Pamungkas, Kunto Aji, Lone round up We The Fest’s virtual 2020 line-up

Indonesian festival We The Fest has revealed one last slate of artists and activities lined up before its virtual debut on September 26 and 27. See the full line-up below.

Promoter Ismaya Live announced on Instagram yesterday (22 Sep) that the line-up for We The Fest Virtual Home Edition is now complete with the addition of three acts: singer-songwriter Pamungkas, R&B band Lone and soul-pop crooner Kunto Aji.

These acts join the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Masego, Oh Wonder and Gabber Modus Operandi, amongst a sprawling line-up that will perform for fans online over two days.

Advertisement

In keeping with regular We The Fest traditions, the virtual festival also features lifestyle activities and workshops that will fill up slots in-between music acts.

Advertisement

Activities such as cocktail classes and karaoke sessions will run alongside workshops that address plastic sustainability and DIY photoshoot techniques. Sessions with fashion blogger Sonia Eryka and singer Kallula will also be available at the festival.

Registration for free entry is still available at WeTheFest.com.

The full line-up for We The Fest 2020 Virtual Home Edition is:

Lewis Capaldi

Masego

Goldroom

Oh Wonder

Autograf

Keshi

Gabber Modus Operandi

RAC

Chilli.Dip (Vanessa Budihardja and Dipha Barus)

Yura Yunita

Hondo

Isyana Sarasvati

Diskoria

Kalula

Kunto Aji

Lone

Moon Gang

MALIQ & D’Essentials

Endah N Rhesa

Hindia

Jason Ranti

Vidi Aldiano

Mantra Vutura

Nadin Amizah

Pamungkas

Patricia Shultz

W.W