Pamungkas, Kunto Aji, Lone round up We The Fest’s virtual 2020 line-up

Indonesian festival We The Fest has revealed one last slate of artists and activities lined up before its virtual debut on September 26 and 27. See the full line-up below.
Promoter Ismaya Live announced on Instagram yesterday (22 Sep) that the line-up for We The Fest Virtual Home Edition is now complete with the addition of three acts: singer-songwriter Pamungkas, R&B band Lone and soul-pop crooner Kunto Aji.
These acts join the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Masego, Oh Wonder and Gabber Modus Operandi, amongst a sprawling line-up that will perform for fans online over two days.
In keeping with regular We The Fest traditions, the virtual festival also features lifestyle activities and workshops that will fill up slots in-between music acts.
Activities such as cocktail classes and karaoke sessions will run alongside workshops that address plastic sustainability and DIY photoshoot techniques. Sessions with fashion blogger Sonia Eryka and singer Kallula will also be available at the festival.
Registration for free entry is still available at WeTheFest.com.
The full line-up for We The Fest 2020 Virtual Home Edition is:
Lewis Capaldi
Masego
Goldroom
Oh Wonder
Autograf
Keshi
Gabber Modus Operandi
RAC
Chilli.Dip (Vanessa Budihardja and Dipha Barus)
Yura Yunita
Hondo
Isyana Sarasvati
Diskoria
Kalula
Kunto Aji
Lone
Moon Gang
MALIQ & D’Essentials
Endah N Rhesa
Hindia
Jason Ranti
Vidi Aldiano
Mantra Vutura
Nadin Amizah
Pamungkas
Patricia Shultz
W.W