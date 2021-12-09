Pamungkas, Lyodra, Iwan Fals and more win top prizes at Indonesian Music Awards 2021

This year’s Indonesian Music Awards (IMAs) has wrapped, with Pamungkas, Lyodra and Iwan Fals ranking among the night’s biggest winners.

READ MORE: How Pamungkas beat burnout and reclaimed his love for music

The award show took place on December 6 and was streamed virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. A total of 14 awards were handed out, 12 of them decided by fans who voted online.

Pamungkas was awarded the prize for Alternative Song Of The Year for his record-breaking hit track ‘To The Bone’, while singer-songwriter Lyodra – who was nominated for best Southeast Asian act at the MTV EMAs earlier this year – walked away with Album Of The Year for her self-titled record.

Advertisement

Pamungkas, who was on tour and unable to attend the award ceremony – thanked his fans via an Instagram post. “Thank you very much for the appreciation – again and again and again; more music coming out soon,” he said.

Veteran Indonesian rock band NOAH clinched the award for Duo/Group/Band Of The Year, while singer-songwriter icon Iwan Fals, who released the album ‘Pun Aku’ in September, was crowned Male Singer Of The Year.

The Female Singer Of The Year award went to Lesti, who also took home the awards for Social Media Artist Of The Year and Top Nada Sambung Pribadi (NSP).

Late Indonesian icon Glenn Fredly received a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award, while Anneth Delleicia was awarded Song Of The Year for ‘Mungkin Hari Ini Esok Atau Nanti’.

Advertisement

Pamungkas and Anneth Delliecia also won awards at the 2021 Anugerah Musik Indonesia (AMI) awards last month. Check out the complete list of winners here.

The complete list of winners at the 2021 Indonesian Music Awards are:

Album Of The Year: Lyodra – ‘Lyodra’

Female Singer Of The Year: Lesti

Songwriter Of The Year: 3 Composer – ‘Salah Benar’

Throwback Hits Of The Year: Ari Lasso – ‘Hampa’

Song Of The Year: Anneth Delliecia – ‘Mungkin Hari Ini Eso Atau Nanti’

Lifetime Achievement: Glenn Fredly

Male Singer Of The Year: Iwan Fals

Social Media Artist Of The Year: Lesti

NSP Creation Of The Year: Rasyid

Top NSP: Lesti – ‘Kulepas Dengan Ikhlas’

Alternative Song Of The Year: Pamungkas – ‘To The Bone’

Collaboration Of The Year: Ungu & Lesti – ‘Bismillah Cinta’

Duo/Group/Band Of The Year: NOAH – ‘Kala Cinta Menggoda’

New Artist Of The Year: Mahalini – ‘Melawan Restu’