Pamungkas, Nadin Amizah and Tulus announced for Indonesia’s Sounds of Downtown Festival

Pamungkas, Nadin Amizah and Tulus lead the line-up of Indonesian music and arts festival Sounds of Downtown, which will take place in May.

READ MORE: Here are the biggest concerts and music festivals to catch in Southeast Asia in 2022

This week, Sounds of Downtown took to social media to announce that singer-songwriters Pamungkas, Tulus, Nadin Amizah and pop rock band Vierratale will perform at the festival.

Sounds of Downtown is a festival that aims to “celebrate music performances while also experiencing other things related to music and art”. The one-day festival will take place May 22 at Bengkel Space in Jakarta. Ticketing information has yet to be announced.

Advertisement

The festival has also teased the rest of its lineup on social media, hinting at performances from Tiara Andini, Rizky Febian, Feby Putri, Yura Yunita and more, although their participation has yet to be confirmed.

Pamungkas most recently released the single ‘Happy Birthday To You’ earlier this month. The track serves as the fourth preview of his upcoming album, ‘Birdy’, which is due for release this year.

Vierratale (formerly known as Vierra) most recently released the album ‘Storytelling’ in early February. The band formed in 2008 and have released three other albums: 2009’s ‘My First Love’, 2011’s ‘Love, Love & Love’ and 2016’s ‘Evolve’.

Tulus most recently released his fourth album ‘Manusia’ in early March, while Nadin Amizah shared her ‘Kalah Bertaruh’ EP in May 2021. In an interview with NME earlier this month following her set at the Bali festival Joyland, she said that she currently has no plans to release more solo material in the near future.

Besides Sounds of Downtown festival, other large-scale music events taking place in Indonesia this year include two Justin Bieber concerts, JogjaROCKarta festival, Java Jazz festival and more.