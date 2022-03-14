Pamungkas, Slank, Maliq & D’Essentials and more to perform at BNI Mandalika Music Vibes festival

Indonesian festival promoter New Live Entertainment has announced the performance lineup for the BNI Mandalika Music Vibes festival.

Scheduled to take place on March 19 and 20, the festival will run in tandem with the MotoGP 2022 Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia. Eight Indonesian artists have been announced to perform, including Pamungkas, Slank, Maliq & D’Essentials and RAN.

The BNI Mandalika Music Vibes festival will feature an online and offline component, with limited offline tickets. Fans who are unable to attend the physical event can still tune in online by registering here.

Per a HAI Online report, an NFT component is also being discussed for the music festival, although further details have yet to be announced

In early February, a leaked poster for the festival – then titled Mandalika Tropical Fest – suggested that American pop punk icons Sum 41 would headline the event, and its remaining lineup would see bands like Voice Of Baceprot, Godbless, Shaggydog and more.

When contacted by HAI on the authenticity of the poster, a spokesperson for the event confirmed that the poster was a visual concept being circulated internally while the organisers awaited confirmation on the lineup.

The spokesperson also noted that the festival would be an annual fixture of the MotoGP Grand Prix, and that international headliners will perform in the future if they are not able to do so in 2022.

It is currently unclear why local acts like Voice Of Baceprot and Godbless have been removed from the lineup.

The lineup for the 2022 BNI Mandalika Music Vibes festival is:

March 19:

Feel Koplo

RAN

Maliq & D’Essentials

Padi Reborn

March 20:

Ninda Felina

Pamungkas

Samsons

Slank