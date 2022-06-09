Pamungkas, Stars and Rabbit, Endah N Rhesa and more to perform for Jakarta Fair Kemayoran

Pamungkas, Stars and Rabbit and more have been announced to perform for this year’s edition of Jakarta Fair Kemayoran.

READ MORE: How Pamungkas beat burnout and reclaimed his love for music

Pamungkas will be playing on June 22, supported by Malang folk duo, Wake Up, Iris. Meanwhile, Stars and Rabbit will perform on July 6, and will be supported by Bali indie rockers Manja. They join a line-up that includes more than 60 acts.

Other names scheduled to play the 6-week-long festival and exhibition include singer-songwriter Gangga, husband-and-wife duo Endah and Rhesa and jazz-pop quintet Maliq & D’Essentials. They will be performing on June 13, June 15 and July 14 respectively.

Advertisement

More acts are yet to be announced. Further details on the lineup can be found on Jakarta Fair’s Instagram.

Jakarta Fair Kemayoran runs from 9 June to 17 July at Arena JIExpo, with each date featuring two performances. Concert tickets range from Rp.70,000 to Rp.100,000. Buy tickets for the performances here.

Earlier last month, Pamungkas guested on Rendy Pandugo’s single ‘Friends’. Following the contribution, the singer-songwriter confirmed the release date of his upcoming album, ‘Birdy’, which will include previously-released tracks such as ‘Please Baby Please’, ‘Trust Me With This (Mama)’ and ‘Happy Birthday To You’.

Last June, Stars and Rabbit dropped the album ‘On Different Days’, which marked the folk duo’s 10-year anniversary as a band. In similar fashion, Endah N Rhesa dropped their EP, ‘The Artwork’ on streaming services yesterday (June 8), which commemorated their career from 2009 to 2019.

Meanwhile, Maliq & D’Essentials were recently announced to perform at June’s Pentas Pasar Musik, joining a line-up including Tulus, HIVI! and RAN.