Pamungkas stays level-headed on new single, ‘Birdy’

Indonesian singer-songwriter Pamungkas has shared a new single, ‘Birdy’ – the title track of his next album.

Released on Thursday (January 27), ‘Birdy’ is driven by a fuzzy electric guitar riff, light percussion and bright keys and synths as Pamungkas sings about staying level-headed and keeping the bird in him caged up.

Listen to ‘Birdy’ below.

In a statement to NME, Pamungkas said that ‘Birdy’ “is the inner child from the heart and ego of Pamungkas. This song reminds Pamungkas to stay patient and [not] let ego ruin his life and career.”

‘Birdy’ is the title track of Pamungkas’ fourth studio album, which will be out sometime this year. The artist revealed the single and album in mid-January with a message: “Things are different now I’m older”.

The release of ‘Birdy’ follows the music video for ‘Closure’ in mid-December. The release of the video – for the track from the artist’s ‘Solipsism 0.2’ album – was intended to mark the end of an era as Pamungkas moves on to focus on ‘Birdy’.

‘Solipsism 0.2’ landed in the 23rd spot for NME’s list of 25 best Asian albums of 2021. NME’s Daniel Peters described the album as one that “bursts with moods that swing from despondent to joyful, balancing baroque pop grandeur with an ear for classic R&B showmanship. ‘Solipsism 0.2’ sees an artist undergoing a restorative process of self-actualisation in a year of turbulence.”

Pamungkas was also nominated for Best Solo Asian Act at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, but ultimately lost out to Thai pop artist Pyra.