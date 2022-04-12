Pamungkas, The Panturas, IDGITAF and more to play Berdendang Bergoyang festival this October

Indonesian music festival Berdendang Bergoyang has revealed the first wave of artists playing its October 2022 event in Jakarta.

For its live return later this year, Berdendang Bergoyang has booked Pamungkas, Rossa, Rizky Febian, Kahitna, HIVI!, IDGITAF, Laze, The Panturas, Tuan Tigabelas, Fourtwnty, D’Masiv, Prontaxan, Nadin Amizah and many more.

Berdendang Bergoyang will make its return to the live stage on October 29 and 30 at Istora Senayan, Jakarta. More acts are expected to be announced in the coming months, with the festival teasing that more than 75 artists will perform at the festival this year.

The first wave of Early Bird tickets have already been snapped up. Pre-sale 1 tickets are currently on sale for IDR435,000 for two-day passes. Two-day pre-sale 2 passes will cost IDR595,000.

As for normal passes, they’ll cost IDR350,000 for single-day passes and IDR650,000 for two-day passes. Tickets can be purchased here. Entry will only be permitted to those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Berdendang Bergoyang debuted as a single-day event in 2018 and 2019 before expanding to two days in February 2020. In 2021, the festival went virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic. Past performers include Tulus, Naif, Hindia, Kunto Aji and more.

Berdendang Bergoyang is the latest Indonesian festival to be announced as large-scale live music events return to the country. Upcoming festivals in Indonesia in 2022 include Java Jazz in May, JogjaROCKarta in August and 88rising’s Head In The Clouds at an undetermined date.

The Phase 1 lineup for Berdendang Bergoyang Festival is:

Rossa

Kahitna

Rizky Febian

Project Pop

Pamungkas

Armada

The Changcuters

HIVI!

Nadin Amizah

Marcell Siahaan

Feel Koplo

IDGITAF

Masdo

Iwa K

Fourtwnty

D’Masiv

Barakatak

Nidji

Souljah

Saykoji

Laze

The Panturas

Tuan Tigabelas

Ibel

Manutized

Sun D

Mister Nobody

Dikta

Prontaxan

Ras Muhamad

Adrian Khalif

Yovie & Nuno

Irama Pantai Selatan

Cream

P Double

Skastra

Kuburan Band

Yahya

Oomleo Berkaraoke

Madah Bahana

Pemuda Sinarmas

Coconut Treez