Pamungkas to perform “interactive” livestream concert in Bangkok

Indonesian singer-songwriter Pamungkas has announced a second concert in Bangkok, Thailand.

The new show is slated to take place on August 14, and will be a live streamed performance. Homegrown indie bands Rosalyn and Numcha have also been announced as supporting acts.

Presented by ​​Biggest Fan Productions, Pamungkas’ Virtual Live From Bangkok’ showcase will be an interactive live stream – allowing the performing artists and online audience to see and communicate with one another.

‘Early Bird’ tickets are priced at THB350 for the online showcase, THB450 for standard and THB550 on the day of the concert itself. Tickets are now available for purchase here.

Earlier this month, Pamungkas announced that he will be performing in Thailand for the very first time for a concert in Hall 3 of the Lido Connect theatre in Pathum Wan on August 13, with Thai bands H3F and Quicksand Bed in support.

Dubbed as ‘Birdy (South East Asia tour)’, the Indonesian singer-songwriter will be performing tracks from his newest album, ‘Birdy’. Pamungkas also has stops in the Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore planned, on top of a hometown show. He will be performing in Manila’s 123 Block on August 6.

Details for the Indonesian, Malaysian and Singaporean shows have yet to be announced.

In a review of ‘Birdy’ by Daniel Peters for NME, he wrote: “By the time Pamungkas closes the album with ‘Begin Again’, he concedes that “everybody knows it’s hard to grow up”, but that he will make an attempt to “begin again”. For the sake of his music, let’s hope so.

Pamungkas’ upcoming concerts in Thailand is one of the many shows that have been announced for the country this year. South Korean singer-songwriter Baek Yerin will also be performing in Thailand this year, as well as Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish and Sigur Rós.