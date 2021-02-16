Pamungkas to premiere ‘Solipsism 0.2’ film in ticketed stream

Indonesian singer-songwriter Pamungkas has announced a new documentary and performance film titled The Solipsism 0.2: A Day in Yogyakarta.

According to the show’s official Instagram page, it will be “a celebration for all those who have successfully adapting to a new normal (sic) habits in the pandemic era in 2020.” It will feature Pamungkas performing songs from his latest album ‘Solipsism 0.2’ in collaboration with The People People and the Puput Pramuditya Orchestra.

The event is scheduled to stream on Wednesday, March 3 at 8pm (WIB). Tickets are now on sale via Loket and GoTix Indonesia. Regular tickets cost IDR88,000, while the bundle, which includes a Solipsism 0.2 face mask, is priced IDR105,000.

In an Instagram post, Pamungkas said that they’ve sold 500 tickets so far. Preview the documentary in a teaser and see more details below.

The show follows the release of ‘Solipsism 0.2’, Pamungkas’ rework of his 2020 album ‘Solipsism’, earlier this month. The new album features a new song, ‘Hello (Voice Memo)’.

‘Solipsism 0.2’ was met with controversy a day before its February 3 release when Pamungkas was called out for using French illustrator Baptiste Virot’s art for the album cover and merchandise without permission.

The musician has since issued an apology and confirmed that his team has “settled things down with the artist, with Baptiste. We bought the copyrights and the illustrations, and we are on good terms.”

Between September and December 2020, Pamungkas aired a 14-episode YouTube series called Solipsism The Series, which documented the process of reworking the album in his makeshift living room studio.