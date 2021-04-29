Pamungkas’ ‘To The Bone’ becomes longest-running song to top Spotify’s Indonesia Top 50 chart

Pamungkas’ viral hit ‘To The Bone’ has broken a Spotify record by spending seven consecutive weeks at the top of the platform’s Indonesia Top 50 chart.

Spotify announced yesterday (April 28) that the single has spent the longest amount of time on top of the chart. ‘To The Bone’ has held the spot since March 9, per Kompas.

This is Pamungkas’ second Spotify feat, having topped Indonesia’s Spotify Wrapped list as the most-streamed local artist.

Congrats! Lagu “To the Bone” oleh #Pamungkas memecahkan rekor di Spotify dengan menduduki tangga lagu Indonesia Top 50 selama 7 Minggu berturut-turut! https://t.co/8Vihh7QYoe#ToTheBone pic.twitter.com/XGFs8TSwtT — Spotify Indonesia (@SpotifyID) April 28, 2021

‘To The Bone’ currently has over 53million streams on Spotify. It broke the record previously held by ‘Lathi’, a collaboration between Indonesian EDM trio Weird Genius and singer Sarah Fajira. The latter lasted six weeks on the chart, debuting in March 2020.

Both songs owe their popularity in part to virality on TikTok. ‘To The Bone’ in particular recently inspired a wave of covers, including a take by celebrity ex-footballer Bambang Pamungkas.

The single is from the Pamungkas album ‘Flying Solo’, released in 2019. Since then, the artist has released 2020 album ‘Solipsism’ and this year’s companion rework ‘Solipsism 0.2’, which also spawned a documentary film. Both albums were made during the ongoing pandemic, with the musician largely handling instrumentation and production.

Of the difference between the two projects, Pamungkas told NME: “The first version of the album is me being [a] crybaby in a way. Like I had all these feelings and this and that. But the second one is more of me stepping back and seeing things from the bigger picture.”