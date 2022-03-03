Pamungkas yearns for space to grow on new single, ‘Trust Me With This (Mama)’

Indonesian singer-songwriter Pamungkas has released ‘Trust Me With This (Mama)’, the third single from his upcoming album ‘Birdy’.

READ MORE: How Pamungkas beat burnout and reclaimed his love for music

The single, which was released on March 3 on major streaming platforms, sees Pamungkas asking his mother to allow him space and trust as he pleads “Mama please let me be / To see me to be me / I’m tired of me being young / Saying yes to everyone” to the tune of a folk-inspired acoustic guitar riff.

Listen to Pamungkas’ ‘Trust Me With This (Mama)’ below.

Advertisement

According to Pamungkas, ‘Trust Me With This (Mama)’ was originally supposed to be part of one of his previous albums, namely ‘Flying Solo’ or ‘Solipsism’. “I’ve worked on this song for 3 years now; never really find [sic] the perfect approach to bring the song alive,” Pamungkas wrote of the single in an Instagram post.

‘Trust Me With This (Mama)’ follows the singles ‘Please Baby Please’ and ‘Birdy’, the latter of which was first released in late January. ‘Birdy’ serves as the first single – and title track – of Pamungkas’ upcoming album.

Soon after releasing ‘Birdy’, Pamungkas was accused of plagiarism over its lyrics, which East Jakarta-based artist manager Hamzah Muhammad said were “a bad paraphrasing” of Charles Bukowski’s poem, ‘The Bluebird’.

Pamungkas would go on to upload a new version of ‘Birdy’ on all platforms without any announcement, featuring reworked lyrics that distanced the song from Bukowski’s poem.

Advertisement

Pamungkas also recently announced that his ‘Pamungkas: A Day in Yogyakarta’ concert has been rescheduled from February 13 to May 28. He is now set to perform alongside his backing band and the Puput Pramuditya Orchestra in a two-hour performance at the concert at JNM Bloc.

Pamungkas will also join Kunto Aji, Senyawa, Raisa, Maliq & D’Essentials, and The SIGIT at the Bali Joyland Festival this March 25 to 27. The festival is set to take place in the Nusa Dua nature park and will host side activities for attendees, including workshops, comedy shows and an outdoor cinema.