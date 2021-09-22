Pamungkas, Zamaera and more to play Malaysia’s inaugural Revive Arcade Festival

In partnership with Revive Arcade Festival

The inaugural Revive Arcade Festival has unveiled its stacked line-up of Southeast Asian talent, including Pamungkas, Zamaera and many more.

Organised by Tala Records Asia, the all-ages event will be held virtually on the weekend of December 4-5 and will feature a total of 27 acts from five Southeast Asian countries.

Besides Pamungkas and Zamaera, the six headliners include rapper Aman RA, ska veterans Gerhana Skacinta, rock band Oh Chentaku, retro rock band Margatsawa and singer Aizat Amdan (as AI.Z).

Also performing are Indonesia’s Diskoria and Reality Club, Filipino R&B singer August Wahh and Thailand’s Valentina Ploy. Find the full poster and line-up below.

Revive Arcade Festival promises a uniquely Malaysian setting that recreates the country’s landmarks with 2D pixel art. Iconic locations attendees will be able to find in the festival’s virtual world include the KLCC twin towers, Batu Caves, Langkawi’s eagle statue and Melaka’s Jonker street – famous spots any tourist to Malaysia would have on their list.

Revive Arcade Festival will open its server to the public five days prior to the event (November 29), allowing users to explore to their hearts’ content before the festivities kick off proper.

Attendees will also be able to dress up and customise their own virtual avatars, explore various virtual booths at the festival, patronise merchants and even play classic arcade mini-games on top of traditional games like congkak and guli.

Tickets for Revive Arcade Festival are priced according to four different phases. Early bird tickets are now available, up until October 14, at RM75 per person. Ticket prices will rise in increments of RM20 in the next three releases, each lasting a two-week period. The final phase will see tickets go for RM155 in the week before the event.

Those residing in the Klang Valley will also have the option of purchasing a “meat cute burger meal” at RM15, excluding delivery costs.

Also up for sale are party packs, which besides tickets to the festival include goodies such as coasters, puzzles, playing cards, bucket hats and more.

Non-ticketholders will also be able to access Revive Arcade Festival’s platform, albeit with some restrictions.

Find tickets and more information on Revive Arcade Festival here.

The lineup for Revive Arcade Festival 2021 is:

Aman RA

Gerhana Skacinta

Oh Chentaku

Margasatwa

AI.Z

Zamaera

Pamungkas

Hullera

Sendiket Jongkong Emas

Jemson

Sang Rawi

Leaism

Juno & Hanna

Banyak Bunyik Republik

Sonic Maha

Fugo

Heavside

Fazz

Joyberry

Buddha Beat

Disko Santan

Reality Club

Hursa

Diskoria

Valentina Ploy

August Wahh

The Pinholes