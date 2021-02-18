‘Panalo’ rapper Ez Mil announces virtual concert in April

US-based Filipino rapper Ez Mil, known for his controversial viral track ‘Panalo (Trap Cariñosa)’, will be holding a virtual concert in April.

Titled Ez Mil Live Virtual Concert, it will premiere on KTX.ph on April 17 at 8pm PST and April 18 12pm Philippine time. Early bird tickets are available now on the platform at PHP249, which will give viewers 24-hour access to the show.

Ez Mil will also be joined by guest performers Blade, Dimpztuh, Tynolyfe, Sauceboss, Raining Sorrow and Hbom.

Advertisement

See the announcement below.

Ez Mil went viral after performing his track ‘Panalo (Trap Cariñosa)’ on the Wish USA bus two weeks ago. The song was initially released in July 2020 as part of his album ‘Act 1’. As of writing, the video has garnered over 39million views on YouTube.

Part of the reason ‘Panalo’ went viral was its historically inaccurate lyrics claiming that historical Philippine hero Lapu-Lapu was beheaded in the 1521 Battle of Mactan – a clash from which Lapu-Lapu and his warriors actually emerged victorious over Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan.

Though the rapper apologised for the lyric, he later said in a press conference that he would not correct the verse. “I feel like that ruins the integrity that I had within recording it,” he said. “It blew up because it made people talk, and I will let it stay that way.”

Advertisement

Since then, Ez Mil has been criticised by Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan for the lyrics. On February 9, Chan backpedaled on his previous wish to ban Ez Mil from the city, but did say he had asked the city council to file a resolution condemning the lyrics. He also asked the rapper to issue a public apology to the citizens of Lapu-Lapu City.

The National Historical Commission of the Philippines also addressed Ez Mil’s lyrics in a statement, emphasising that “Lapulapu was definitely not killed in the Battle of Mactan. The battle was a victory of our ancestors led by him.”