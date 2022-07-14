Panda Bear reveals details of collaborative album and shares new song, ‘Go On’

Panda Bear has revealed he’s teamed up with Spacemen 3′s Sonic Boom on a new album called ‘Resist’.

The album will be released on August 12 and has been previewed today (July 14) with a Troggs-sampling new single, ‘Go On’. You can watch the video for this below.

The partnership between Panda Bear and Sonic Boom, whose real name is Peter Kember, dates back to Panda Bear’s 2011 album ‘Tomboy.’

Panda Bear had also thanked Spacemen 3 previously in the liner notes to his album ‘Person Pitch’.

Check out the video here:

A percentage from each CD and LP sold will be given to Earthisland.org, an environmental nonprofit organisation.

Domino Mart is releasing a limited-edition yellow vinyl of the record, and an extra 500 translucent pink LPs are on sale via Bandcamp (via Pitchfork).

A portion of the money from these sales will go towards MAPS, a nonprofit researching and developing drug therapies to be used in mental health treatment.

Back in April, Panda Bear shared a new track that was rejected by the sleep and meditation app, Calm.

The 17-minute tune titled ‘Calm App (Rejected) – New Ambient Song’ was shared by the musician via social media on April 11.

That was Panda Bear’s first solo drop since he collaborated with Los Angeles producer Maral on the track, ‘On Your Way’ last July.

In February, Animal Collective released their latest album ‘Time Skiffs’. The album marked the first time the quartet, comprising Avey Tare, Panda Bear, Geologist and Deakin – had released a studio album in more than half a decade.

In a four-star review of the record, NME said the band’s 11th album had “an overarching sense of transcendence throughout” thanks to “its ornate organs and its priestly Beach Boys-style harmonies” and “abstract noises of brass and electronic detritus.”

The review went on to say: “On their 11th album, the group hark to the more-ish melodies of ‘Merriweather Post Pavilion’ and the hymnal-like meditations of 2005’s ‘Feels’ for a blissful collection.”