Panic! At The Disco share the video for their new single ‘Don’t Let The Light Go Out’

Panic! At The Disco have shared their latest single ‘Don’t Let The Light Go Out’ – you can watch the accompanying video for the song below.

The track is set to be the final preview of the Brendon Urie-led band’s forthcoming new album ‘Viva Las Vengeance’, which is set for release on Friday (August 19) and is their first LP since 2018’s ‘Pray For The Wicked’.

‘Don’t Let The Light Go Out’ is the latest single to be released from the album following its title track, ‘Middle Of A Breakup’ and ‘Local God’.

Panic! have also shared the Brendan Walter-directed video for the song, which sees Urie taking an increasingly surreal trip in his car – you can watch the black-and-white clip below.

A press release for ‘Viva Las Vengeance’ says that the record “shows a change in process for frontman/songwriter Brendon Urie, having cut everything live to tape in Los Angeles alongside his friends and production partners, Jake Sinclair and Mike Viola”.

“The cinematic musical journey is about the fine line between taking advantage of your youth, seizing the day and burning out. The songs not only take an introspective look into his relationship with his decade plus career, but his experiences with growing up in Las Vegas, love, and fame.”

Panic! At The Disco are due to hit the road for a 40-date worldwide arena tour next month, with stops in Europe, the UK and North America – you can find UK tickets here.