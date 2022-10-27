Panic! At The Disco to release “sped up” and “slowed down” versions of ‘House Of Memories’

Panic! At The Disco are releasing a couple of new versions of their 2016 song ‘House Of Memories’.

The band have responded to the song going viral earlier this year on TikTok, as Kerrang! reports, by sharing an official “sped up” and “sped down” version of the track taken from their fifth album, 2016’s ‘Death Of A Bachelor‘.

“Y’all blew this up on TikTok so we’re throwing it back to the Death Of A Bachelor era and giving ya the official slowed down and sped up versions,” a statement from the band said.

The new versions will be included in an EP called ‘House Of Memories’ along with this original song, which is out tomorrow (October 28).

Y'all blew this up on TikTok so we’re throwing it back to the Death Of A Bachelor era and giving ya the official slowed down + sped up versions ✌🏼 House of Memories EP out everywhere Friday. 1. House Of Memories

2. House Of Memories (Sped Up)

3. House Of Memories (Slowed Down) pic.twitter.com/26lEeHSz0s — Panic! At The Disco (@PanicAtTheDisco) October 26, 2022

Earlier this year the band brought a cinematic version of ‘Don’t Let The Light Go Out’ to the MTV VMAs 2022.

They performed the recent single at Newark’s Prudential Center, where the ceremony was held. Shot in black-and-white, Panic! At The Disco performed with a vintage car on stage with them, which became a podium for members of the band to perform from during the song.

Panic! At The Disco have just wrapped some dates on their worldwide arena tour. The band head to Europe and the UK early next year – find any remaining UK tickets here.

Their most recent album, ‘Viva Las Vengeance’, was released in August.

In a four-star review, NME‘s Ali Shutler wrote: “Shiny arena pop is out and classic rock is in for the quintessential band of the Myspace era. The result is weird, nostalgic and hugely refreshing.”