Pantera joined onstage by Randy Blythe and Dimebag Darrell’s girlfriend Rita Haney at Texas show

Pantera were joined onstage by Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe along with Rita Haney, the longtime girlfriend of the late guitarist Dimebag Darrell, at their recent Texas show – watch footage below.

Earlier this month, the revamped Pantera kicked off their first headline tour in 22 years in Pennsylvania.

They announced plans to reunite back in July 2022, with Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne) on guitar and Charlie Benante (Anthrax) on drums, joining frontman Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown. The two new members take the place of the two late Abbott brothers, Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul.

Advertisement

As part of the US tour, the band played at Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, Texas, on Thursday (August 17), where they performed their classic track ‘Walk’ from 1992’s ‘Vulgar Display Of Power’.

Fan-shot footage shows Blythe – whose band is supporting Pantera on their US tour – and Haney joining the band on stage to sing a portion of the track together.

Check out fan-shot footage of the moment below.

Dimebag Darrell was shot dead in 2004 at the Alrosa Villa in Ohio. In 2018, his brother, Vinnie Paul, died aged 54 from severe coronary artery disease and an enlarged heart.

Advertisement

Back in 2019, Hanley paid tribute to her late partner on the 15th anniversary of his death with a social media post. She thanked fans for “loving him and remembering him”, adding: “you guys remind me why you live your best life!!! I still have the best life.. Thank you Darrell.”

At the metal band’s first comeback show, along with performing a slew of fan-favourites, a highlight came in the performances of ‘Slaughtered’ and ‘Revolution Is My Name’ – two tracks that haven’t featured in their live setlist since 2001.

The headline shows also take place amid their time supporting Metallica on their M72 stadium tour, celebrating the release of their latest studio album ‘72 Seasons’.