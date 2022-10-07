PARADISE RISING releases ‘semilucent 3’ EP to commemorate Filipino American History Month

88rising imprint PARADISE RISING has released ‘semilucent 3’, a new EP in commemoration of Filipino American History Month.

Today (October 7), the Filipino-focused label released the four-song compilation on streaming platforms. The EP spotlights Filipino artists from various genres based in Canada, North America and Australia, namely, Ontario’s kristina alcordo with opening track ‘senseless’, Vancouver-based duo DACEY with ‘DON’T WAKE ME UP’, Sydney’s Cabu and Gabby Nacua with ‘Go Back’, and finally, Orange County singer-producer 8rae with closing track ‘Panalo’.

In a statement, 88rising founder Sean Miyashiro expressed his recognition of emerging Filipino talent, stating: “We want to support their voices, help them be heard, and bring music from the Philippines to a global audience.”

Listen to ‘semilucent 3’ below.

The release is the third installation in PARADISE RISING’s series of ‘semilucent’ EPs. The first EP featured artists including Jason Dhakal and Fern, while the second featured MANILA GREY, Steven Peregrina, daze, Curtismith and a guest feature from Yuna.

PARADISE RISING is a record label launched in July 2020 by 88rising and Filipino telecommunications company Globe, with an emphasis on highlighting Filipino talent from across the globe. The label currently hosts Sydney-based singer-songwriter Ylona Garcia and Oakland rapper Guapdad 4000. The former released her latest single ‘Vibin’ in June, as a follow-up to ‘Entertain Me’, her contribution to the Valorant soundtrack in January. Guapdad 4000’s last full-length release was 2021’s ‘1176’, a collaborative album produced with !llmind.

Ylona Garcia, MANILA GREY and more have all been scheduled to appear at the upcoming inaugural edition of Head In The Clouds Manila, which is slated to take place at SM Festival Grounds on December 9 & 10, alongside headliners Joji, Jackson Wang, NIKI, Rich Brian, and more.