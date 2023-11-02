Paramore announce 10th anniversary reissue of self-titled album with new artwork

Paramore have announced a reissue of their self-titled album in celebration of its 10th anniversary – featuring new artwork. Check it out below.

News of the upcoming reissue was shared by Atlantic Records yesterday (November 1), who confirmed the arrival of the album next year and showcased its new design.

The re-launch comes in celebration of the album reaching its 10th anniversary, and will be available in limited-edition vinyl editions – featuring new colourways – and in special retail exclusives.

Set to arrive on January 5, the LP includes all the same classic tracks as seen in the original release, including fan favourites ‘Still Into You’ and ‘Ain’t It Fun’. It also arrives with the new updated artwork, which was first announced last year.

The original 2013 design featured frontwoman Hayley Williams, guitarist Taylor York and former bassist Jeremy Davis. However, upon being shared in November 2022, the new cover was updated and shows Williams with her back turned, wearing a denim jacket with the slogan ‘GROW UP’.

Check out the cover below and pre-order the 10th-anniversary edition here.

Celebrate the 10th anniversary of @paramore's iconic self-titled album, with a special vinyl reissue featuring black vinyl as well as special retail exclusives. Available January 5th 🖤 Pre-order: https://t.co/YFWMKWK5ef pic.twitter.com/7Qc9qC7gAD — Atlantic Records (@AtlanticRecords) November 1, 2023

When the new design was announced, the band did not share an official reason behind the change. The members did, however, have a legal dispute with Davis, following his departure from the line-up in December 2015.

Here, Davis claimed that he had been omitted from songwriting credits on their 2013 self-titled album during his legal dispute with the band.

The lawsuit also argued that Davis believed himself to be a partner in Paramore’s business entity Varoom Whoa, owned by Williams. At the time the frontwoman counteracted his claim, stating Davis to be an employee – rather than a partner – of the band, rendering him ineligible for royalties from touring and merchandising.

The case was eventually settled in 2017.

In other Paramore news, the pop-punk icons have been announcing the artists that will be featured on their “almost remix” album, ‘Re: This Is Why’.

Released last month, the LP saw the likes of Foals, The Linda Lindas, Panda Bear, Zane Lowe, Wet Leg, Domi & JD Beck, Remi Wolf, Bartees Strange, Romy, Claud and Julien Baker take on a track from their original album and make it their own.

They also teased that a David Byrne remix of a ‘This Is Why‘ track could be on the way soon.