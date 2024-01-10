Paramore announce return with cover on Talking Heads tribute album

Paramore have announced their return with a cover as part of a Talking Heads tribute album after wiping their social media clean.

Last month, the trio – comprised of Hayley Williams, guitarist Taylor York and drummer Zac Farro – took down all posts and images from social media pagess, while their official website displayed a 404 error message. This came after the band voiced a “level of uncertainty” about their future, following the completion of their ‘This Is Why’ tour and recently-fulfilled obligations to their label.

Further speculation about the band came last week, when it was announced that they would be pulling out of their headline performance at the ALTer Ego Festival, before it was reported that Paramore are gearing up for a new era and a fresh record deal.

Now, the trio have jumped into activity again. Returning to Instagram today (January 10) Paramore have shared a teaser for their cover of Talking Heads’ ‘Burning Down The House’ taken from an upcoming tribute album.

The clip shows frontwoman Hayley Williams collect a package that was delivered to her house. Upon opening it, she finds Talking Heads frontman David Byrne‘s iconic oversized suit which he wore in ‘Stop Making Sense’, the band’s concert film.

Williams then pulls a tape out from the top of a boombox and turns to her bandmates to say: “I’ve got a tape I’d like to play you,” the same thing that Byrne says while introducing the song ‘Burning Down The House’ in the concert movie. Paramore’s cover of the track serves as the background audio in the teaser.

Their cover of the song is the first track on ‘A Stop Making Sense: A Tribute Album’ which is set to see 16 artists cover one of the 16 songs on the album. No release date has been announced as of yet but it will be released by A24 music.

Last year, Talking Heads’ 1983 ‘Stop Making Sense’ concert film was remastered in 4k through A24 in celebration of its 40th anniversary. The new wave legends also reunited for a Q&A back in September at the Toronto International Film Festival, marking their first public appearance in over 20 years.

Paramore’s new post comes after fans were left concerned that news of a breakup may be imminent, following their social media presence being wiped clean. Variety shared that the band have no plans to call it quits any time soon, but instead are looking for a ‘fresh start’ online since parting ways with their Atlantic record label.

‘This Is Why’ marked their final album to be released with the esteemed label, and as of now, it remains uncertain whether the band intend to sign a new record deal or plan to stay independent for their future releases.

In a five-star review of ‘This Is Why’, NME said: “Paramore are reaching to where, finally, their music has wanted to get to for the best part of the past decade. Rather than try to top their peerless anthems, the band have instead uncovered a new warmth on ‘This Is Why’, and the effect is triumphant indeed.”

In other news, the band are set to serve as the main support act for Taylor Swift’s record-breaking ‘Eras Tour’, which reaches Europe in May.