Paramore announce ‘This Is Why’ “almost remix” album

Paramore have announced an “almost remix” album, ‘Re: This Is Why’.

The band have been teasing a release to coincide with the first anniversary of the album’s title track since last week.

A note shared by Paramore on Monday (September 25) included three apparent dates – “9.28”, “10.2” (October 2) and “10.6” (October 6) – with the following three phrases listed against those dates, respectively: “This Is Why”, “Why Is This?, “Is This Why?”.

Advertisement

Now, Paramore have confirmed that they will be releasing a companion piece to ‘This Is Why’, featuring remixes, reimaginings and rewritten tracks, as well as collaborations. It will land on Friday (October 6).

“We’ve long wanted to recognize the connection we have with some of the artists who’ve influenced us as a band and/or who have cited our band as an influence,” the band wrote on X/Twitter.

“Re: This Is Why is almost a remix album. Some of the songs have been remixed sort of classically, while others were reworked or rewritten. It’s incredible to hear all our worlds colliding. Out 10/6.”

We’ve long wanted to recognize the connection we have with some of the artists who’ve influenced us as a band and/or who have cited our band as an influence. Re: This Is Why is almost a remix album. Some of the songs have been remixed sort of classically, while others were… pic.twitter.com/X3BpsFhD7s — paramore (@paramore) October 2, 2023

The tracklist has yet to be confirmed, but fans have speculated going from two clips on Paramore’s Discord server that Romy from The xx is set to appear on the reimagining of ‘Liar’, while Remi Wolf will sing on a new version of ‘You First’.

Remi Wolf is due to support Paramore at a run of concerts in Australia and New Zealand this November.

Advertisement

In other news, Williams confirmed last month that the trio have been back in the studio. “Zac, Taylor and I just want to get back to making things,” she said at the time.

“We’ve been craving that for a while now. Not only the creative process but the layer[s] of insulation that can come with the creative process.”