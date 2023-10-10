Paramore have a David Byrne ‘This Is Why’ re-work on the way

Paramore have teased that a David Byrne remix of a ‘This Is Why‘ track could be on the way soon.

Last Friday (October 6), the band shared an “almost remix” album with reworked versions of tracks from their latest album featuring Foals, Wet Leg, Remi Wolf, Romy, Julien Baker and more.

Paramore have now confirmed that there’s more to come, having revealed during an in conversation event with writer Amanda Petrusich for The New Yorker Festival last week that a track with the Talking Heads frontman was left off the new release.

According to Stereogum, Petrusich mentioned that Byrne was involved. “There was someone that [Amanda Petrusich] mentioned who was going to be on this record but we’re saving it for something,” frontwoman Hayley Williams said.

“So, all I’m going to say is it’s fucking insane. It’s incredible. It’s unreal. And hopefully, it won’t be too long before we get to share it. But we decided it was too special and we needed to wait and there’s more to that story and you’ll know all about it as soon as we’re able to share.”

Byrne appears to be a fan of Paramore, having attended their show at Madison Square Garden in New York earlier this year. He was also photographed backstage with the band before the show.

Also on Paramore’s remixes album was a previously unreleased track called ‘Sanity’. Williams has since confirmed that the track dates back to Paramore’s ‘After Laughter’ era, and said it “didn’t quite make it onto [2023’s ‘This Is Why’]” either.

Speaking about the new project, Paramore shared on X/Twitter: “We’ve long wanted to recognize the connection we have with some of the artists who’ve influenced us as a band and/or who have cited our band as an influence.”

“Re: This Is Why is almost a remix album. Some of the songs have been remixed sort of classically, while others were reworked or rewritten. It’s incredible to hear all our worlds colliding. Out 10/6.”

Meanwhile, Talking Heads recently opened up about the potential of a reunion. It came after Byrne admitted to being a “little tyrant” around the time of the band’s split.