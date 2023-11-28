Paramore’s Hayley Williams responds to repeated on-stage technical problems: “Somebody’s getting fired”

Hayley Williams responded to repeated technical problems onstage during one of Paramore‘s recent Australia shows.

The US rock trio were performing at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Monday (November 27) for the first of three shows in the city.

During their performance of ‘Hard Times’ from fifth album ‘After Laughter‘, the pyrotechnic sparks used during the show fired at the wrong time, prompting the frontwoman to awkwardly laugh and look back at the stage bemused.

Advertisement

The singer proceeded to change the lyrics for the outro of the song, singing: “Somebody’s getting fired / Beyoncé did it so we can too / and I can’t wait to speak with you / it’s the third time this has happened to us“.

Watch footage of the moment below.

Paramore Melbourne Night 1 – Hard Times “somebody’s getting fired” outro 😂 pic.twitter.com/g4jgiUWG2n — baiberino (@Baiberino) November 27, 2023

Ahhaha my angle of it 💀 pic.twitter.com/ZS3UqKtt8I — Sarah (@sarak147) November 27, 2023

Paramore are currently on the Australia leg of their latest tour in support of new album ‘This Is Why‘. The band will be returning to the UK next year when they support Taylor Swift on her ‘Eras’ tour.

Back in July, Williams performed a moving cover of Beyoncé’s ‘I Miss You’ during a show in Houston as an homage to the ‘Single Ladies’ singer, who is from the city.

Advertisement

During their stint in New Zealand earlier this month, Paramore performed ‘Thick Skull’ live for the first time. Earlier this month, meanwhile, the band announced a reissue of their self-titled album in celebration of its 10th anniversary.

In a five-star review of ‘This Is Why’ in February, NME described the new LP as “the triumphant sound of a band reborn, adding: “The trio’s clear-eyed and powerful sixth album encapsulates their journey to becoming a generation-defining band.”