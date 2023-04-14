Paramore kick off UK and Ireland tour

Paramore kicked off their long-awaited tour of the UK and Ireland yesterday (April 13). Check out footage of the show and the full setlist below.

Taking place at Dublin’s 3Arena, the pop-punk veterans delivered a 21-track setlist to fans – comprising of both new songs and familiar favourites.

The trio – which is comprised of Hayley Williams, Taylor York and Zac Farro – started the set with ‘You First’ followed by ‘The News’, both taken from their latest album, ‘This Is Why’. From there they launched into some classic fan favourites, including ‘Misery Business’, ‘Decode’ and ‘Still Into You’.

Dublin fans were also treated to the live debut of new tracks ‘Liar’ and ‘Crave’, as well as a cover of Cranberries‘ iconic song ‘Dreams’.

Around halfway through the set, Williams also performed a rendition of her solo track ‘Crystal Clear’. This was soon followed by a cover of the song ‘Baby’ – taken from drummer Zac Farro’s own project – released under the alias, HalfNoise.

Find fan-captured footage and a full setlist below.

They did it. Paramore finally brought Last Hope back. 😭😭😭 🎥: sophiewickhaaam on ig. https://t.co/fBUpZtPfRz pic.twitter.com/lodY6xBSLZ — 𝕊𝕍ℝ𝕍ℍ ⿲ (@PuncturedW1ngs) April 14, 2023

Another view of Paramore performing ‘Crystal Clear’ from Hayley Williams’ solo album, Petals For Armor, tonight at their show in Dublin, Ireland. pic.twitter.com/DfEOajkM7v — 𝕊𝕍ℝ𝕍ℍ ⿲ (@PuncturedW1ngs) April 13, 2023

paramore debuting ‘Crave’ in Dublin, Ireland as the final song of the night pic.twitter.com/sXJzIeUkgl — jen (@YELYAHG00N) April 13, 2023

tonight in Dublin, paramore debuted liar and crystal clear back to back pic.twitter.com/1vOyRn7fUf — jen (@YELYAHG00N) April 13, 2023

Hayley’s Caught In The Middle dance tonight from Paramore in Dublin. pic.twitter.com/AsCHyAPLO9 — 𝕊𝕍ℝ𝕍ℍ ⿲ (@PuncturedW1ngs) April 13, 2023

paramore performing 'crave' for the first time pic.twitter.com/oRf5r03MrN — best of hayley (@hayleysoutfits) April 14, 2023

this performance KILLED ME… but also peep the security guard singing along 🙂 he showed us a pic of him and paramore when he was younger so obviously a big fan!!!! very precious pic.twitter.com/6An2t4D2Uk — eleanor (@elearor) April 13, 2023

Hayley Williams of Paramore covering Dreams by The Cranberries tonight in Dublin, Ireland. (Stream quality is spotty, sorry y’all) pic.twitter.com/f0NDo5hS4l — 𝕊𝕍ℝ𝕍ℍ ⿲ (@PuncturedW1ngs) April 13, 2023

Paramore setlist:

1. ‘You First’

2. ‘The News’

3. ‘Playing God’

4. ‘That’s What You Get’

5. ‘Running Out Of Time’

6. ‘Caught In The Middle’

7. ‘Ain’t It Fun’

8. ‘Liar’ (live debut)

9. ‘Crystal Clear’ (Hayley Williams song. Live debut)

10. ‘Still Into You’

11. ‘Rose-Colored Boy’

12. ‘Baby’ (HalfNoise cover. Live debut)

13. ‘Dreams’ (Cranberries cover)

14. ‘The Only Exception’

15. ‘Last Hope’

16. ‘I Caught Myself’

17. ‘Decode’

18. ‘Misery Business’

19. ‘Hard Times’

20. ‘This Is Why’

Encore:

21. ‘Crave’ (live debut)

Following the performance in Dublin, Paramore are set to embark on six more live dates throughout the UK and Ireland, celebrating the release of their latest LP.

The next show is scheduled for tomorrow (April 15) at Cardiff’s International Arena, followed by performances in Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham. Two gigs at London’s O2 Arena are also included – taking place on April 20 and April 23.

Next month, the three-piece will head back across the pond for the North American leg of the tour. This will include dates in North Carolina, Georgia, New Jersey and New York, and feature support from Bloc Party, Foals, Genesis Owusu and The Linda Lindas. Tour dates and remaining tickets can be found here.

In a five-star review of the band’s latest album earlier this year, NME celebrated ‘This Is Why’ for its ability to play with dynamics and showcase their evolution as musicians.

“‘This Is Why’ is as in tune with the textures of today’s forward-thinking rock as much as it is a love letter to Paramore’s brilliantly caustic early days,” it read.

“Where their earlier music was fluorescent, booming and wrapped up in pent-up frustrations, standouts ‘Big Man Little Dignity’ and ‘Figure 8’ stretch the spectrum of emotion outwards. On the former, Williams subtly experiments with cadence and tone in playful ways, while the track’s feverish guitar loop feels expertly engineered to remedy a pure, increasingly anxious expression of the present.”

Earlier this year, Paramore told NME that they consider the release to be “the scariest record we’ve ever made.”

“We were grounded and feeling confident in one aspect of our lives and we were in such a safe bubble,” Williams said. “Then we knew we were going to make something that wasn’t in that safe bubble and that was terrifying. The expectation is the main thing that would slow us down. There’s a lot more people waiting than there was the last time we did this.”