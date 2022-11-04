Watch Paramore play ‘This Is Why’ on ‘Fallon’

Paramore were the musical guests on the most recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where they played the lead single and title track from forthcoming album ‘This Is Why’.

As with their recent live performances, Hayley Williams, Taylor York and Zac Farro were joined by an extensive backing band, bringing all the textural dynamics and energy of the studio version to the Fallon stage. Watch Paramore play ‘This Is Why’ below:

Paramore released ‘This Is Why’ in late September alongside a video directed by Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates, and details of their long-awaited sixth studio album of the same name. The follow-up to 2017’s ‘After Laughter’ was recorded in Los Angeles with producer Carlos de la Garza, and is set to arrive on February 10, 2023 via Atlantic.

“It summarises the plethora of ridiculous emotions, the rollercoaster of being alive in 2022, having survived even just the last 3 or 4 years,” Williams said of the album’s title track in a statement upon its release.

“You’d think after a global pandemic of fucking biblical proportions and the impending doom of a dying planet, that humans would have found it deep within themselves to be kinder or more empathetic or something.”

Early last month, Paramore returned to the stage for the first time in four years, kicking off a North American tour with a show in Bakersfield, California. The show’s tracklist included ‘Misery Business’, a song Williams said in 2018 that the band were retiring from live sets.

Later in October, the band opened their headline set at the inaugural When We Were Young emo festival by performing ‘All I Wanted’, from their 2009 album ‘Brand New Eyes’, for the first time ever.

“Paramore shocks the crammed crowd, opening with the live debut of deep-cut ‘All I Wanted’ – a song they usually don’t play live due to the strain it puts on vocalist Hayley Williams,” NME‘s four-star review of When We Were Young festival read. “Of course, Williams nails it and hits each high note with expert precision.”