Watch Paramore’s vivid, surreal video for ‘Running Out of Time’

Paramore have shared an accompanying music video for their ‘This Is Why’ track ‘Running Out of Time’.

The Ivanna Borin-directed video begins with frontwoman Hayley Williams listless in a recording studio, before giant, anthropomorphic drums and a guitar begin to lurch towards her.

Escaping into a guitar case, things only get more fantastical from there, with Williams and her bandmates traversing throughout an array of vividly colourful, surrealistic landscapes. Watch the video for ‘Running Out of Time’ below:

‘Running Out of Time’ is the third track from Paramore’s new album to receive a music video. The band announced the album in September last year alongside the video for its title track, which was directed by Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates. In December, second single ‘The News’ arrived with a video co-directed by Mike Kluge and Matthew DeLisi.

‘This Is Why’, Paramore’s sixth studio album, was released last Friday (February 10). The album followed a lengthy break the band took after releasing previous album ‘After Laughter’ in 2017 and embarking on a lengthy world tour in support. NME declared ‘This Is Why’ “the triumphant sound of a band reborn” in a five-star review upon its release.

“Paramore are reaching to where, finally, their music has wanted to get to for the best part of the past decade. Rather than try to top their peerless anthems, the band have instead uncovered a new warmth on ‘This Is Why’, and the effect is triumphant indeed.”

Paramore will spend much of 2022 on the road touring in support of ‘This Is Why’, with a South American run set to kick off in March. UK and Ireland dates will take place in April, with a North American run beginning in May.